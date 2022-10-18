Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.63. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.