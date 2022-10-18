Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Price Performance

ARBB opened at GBX 830 ($10.03) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 837.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 887.71. The stock has a market cap of £123.58 million and a P/E ratio of 2,305.56.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nigel Boardman bought 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 810 ($9.79) per share, for a total transaction of £78,966.90 ($95,416.75). In related news, insider Henry Angest acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 820 ($9.91) per share, with a total value of £205,000 ($247,704.20). Also, insider Nigel Boardman bought 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 810 ($9.79) per share, with a total value of £78,966.90 ($95,416.75).

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.