ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.87. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
