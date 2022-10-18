ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.87. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

