Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Barclays

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $250,108,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $57,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 111.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,545,000 after acquiring an additional 779,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,434,000 after acquiring an additional 726,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

