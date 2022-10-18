Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target Lowered to $13.50 at JMP Securities

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACRE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $611.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 21,623 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

