Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 31st

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARDC opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92.

Institutional Trading of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDC. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000.

(Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.