argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $403.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $403.36.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of argenx from €400.00 ($408.16) to €425.00 ($433.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

argenx Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $361.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.86. argenx has a one year low of $249.50 and a one year high of $403.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.76) by $0.95. argenx had a negative net margin of 538.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $85.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -15.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,237,000 after acquiring an additional 182,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,680,000 after acquiring an additional 294,228 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 527,812 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of argenx by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after acquiring an additional 79,119 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of argenx by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 587,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,245,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

