Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,874 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after buying an additional 3,122,603 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,685 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 221.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 830,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 572,345 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 310.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 712,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 538,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 14.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,611,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,031,000 after purchasing an additional 465,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

