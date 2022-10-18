Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 4,327 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $1,574,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $234,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 220.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 24,963 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Range Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 249,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $9,957,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

