Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,539,000 after buying an additional 42,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 596,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,726,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWAV opened at $269.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.08. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $314.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 184.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.88.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.11, for a total transaction of $14,405,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,635.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.11, for a total transaction of $14,405,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,635.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,700 shares of company stock worth $30,455,976 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

