Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,391,000 after buying an additional 1,723,090 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $35,418,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,812 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,306,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $21,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STOR. Berenberg Bank cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.16.

STOR stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.00. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.67%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

