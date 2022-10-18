Arizona State Retirement System Buys 142 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of FND stock opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.