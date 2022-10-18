Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Middleby by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 14.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter valued at $568,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIDD. Benchmark began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.67.

In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 975 shares of company stock worth $148,963 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.53. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

