Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $177.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.86. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $204.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.43.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

