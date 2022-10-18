Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in NovoCure by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 51,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 46,816 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 266,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NovoCure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $58,305.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 551,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,394,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,606 over the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVCR. StockNews.com began coverage on NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.87.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. NovoCure’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

