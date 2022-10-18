Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after purchasing an additional 278,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after acquiring an additional 386,710 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Life Storage Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of LSI stock opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.78 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

