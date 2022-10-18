Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.80 Million Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,413 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 133.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth $48,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.39 and a beta of 1.76.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

