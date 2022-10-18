Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.06 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $245,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 2.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,830,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,002,000 after purchasing an additional 177,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 389,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

OC stock opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average of $85.90. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

