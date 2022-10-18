Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.15 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 123.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 847.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

