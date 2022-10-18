Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,845,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 672.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $161.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.71. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JLL. UBS Group cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.