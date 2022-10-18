Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $79.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at $24,230,498.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 614,460 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,085 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

