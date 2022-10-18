Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,429 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Unity Software by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,865 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Unity Software by 1,006.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,421 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

