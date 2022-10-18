Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 450.9% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NYSE:AOS opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

