Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 629 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,152,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $521.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.75 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

