Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 8,340 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHK. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.45.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $105.93.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.