Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 1.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 564,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 51,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 73.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 361,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 152,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $47.04.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). UGI had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

