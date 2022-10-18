Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 755.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $353.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $448.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.78.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,790,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,580. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

