Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $204.78 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.64 and a 1-year high of $366.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

