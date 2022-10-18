Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,661 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 56.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBWI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

