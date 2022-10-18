Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARW. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 37.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $95.48 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

