Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

