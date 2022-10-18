ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €615.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($627.55) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €525.00 ($535.71) price target on ASML in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($795.92) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €940.00 ($959.18) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($714.29) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €466.00 ($475.51) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

ASML Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.