ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) PT Lowered to GBX 900 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASOMY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,630.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $5.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ASOS has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $39.56.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

