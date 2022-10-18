Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 242,347 Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 242,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.32% of Niu Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 51.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Niu Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,502,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,491,000 after purchasing an additional 253,451 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 31,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Niu Technologies from $14.30 to $6.70 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

NIU opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $257.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $123.56 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

