Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,599 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.56% of Independent Bank worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

In other news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,409 shares in the company, valued at $172,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

