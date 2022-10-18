Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,237 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Autoliv worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 753.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 841,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after acquiring an additional 742,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1,024.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after buying an additional 226,024 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 4,427,000.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 221,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after buying an additional 221,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,062,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,754,000 after buying an additional 206,952 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Autoliv from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.77.

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 and sold 2,496 shares valued at $209,361. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.