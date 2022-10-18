Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,506 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.54.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

