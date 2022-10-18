Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 8,767 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 63.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 47.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 9.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 69,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 132,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $463.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

