Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,159 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.5 %

KEY opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.93.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.