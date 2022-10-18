Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,152,000 after buying an additional 31,902 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,584,000 after buying an additional 848,476 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,634,000 after buying an additional 109,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,090,000 after buying an additional 217,747 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

LBRDK opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.28. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $177.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

