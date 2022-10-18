Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average of $84.67. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,392,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,392,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,205 shares of company stock worth $1,550,645 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BMRN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

