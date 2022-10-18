Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $179.55 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.65.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at $137,437,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,437,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.