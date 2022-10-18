Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Cousins Properties worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.