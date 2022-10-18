Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.79 Million Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216,504 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.25% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.
LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 3.1 %
LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.
LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
Read More
