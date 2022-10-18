Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.94 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 63.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.42. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

