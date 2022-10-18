Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $4,905,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $195.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.55. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $236.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Guggenheim lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.94.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.