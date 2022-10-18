Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 31,055 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,055 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,205,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.