Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 498 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Raymond James by 5.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Raymond James by 474.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 47.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 129.6% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $100.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

