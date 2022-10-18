Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

