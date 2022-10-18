Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,061 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Garmin by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Garmin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Garmin by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

NYSE GRMN opened at $81.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $165.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average is $98.34.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

